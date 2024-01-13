ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Greece Police are investigating a fight that involved a machete and a car.

Around 5:30 Friday afternoon, Police responded to the 2500 block of Ridgeway Ave for a reported fight. They found that a man was attempting to assault another person with a machete.

A witness used a motor vehicle to hit the suspect to prevent the attack, investigators said.

GPD has charged 39-year-old Reginald Jacobs of Gates with attempted assault second, menacing second, and criminal mischief fourth. He was released on an appearance ticket.

The witness who used his vehicle to stop the attack was not charged.

No one was hurt.