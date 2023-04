ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots that were fired Saturday evening on Villa Street near Sterling Street just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived to the area they saw evidence that shots were fired and a parked vehicle had been struck by gunfire, as well.

Officers say no one was injured during this incident. Investigators say they are following up on leads and are asking anyone with further information to call 911.