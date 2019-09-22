Vehicle strikes Midlakes High School

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an accident that resulted in a vehicle striking Midlakes High School in Clifton Springs on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the vehicle was being driven by 51-year-old Richard Delong and his sole passenger was 14-year-old Ricky Wright, both from Clifton Springs.

According to deputies, Delong lost consciousness while driving on Route 488. Wright attempted to correct the vehicle but struck the east side of the high school.

The vehicle and the school sustained extensive damage.

Delong was transported to Clifton Springs Hospital and Wright received medical attention at the scene.

Deputies said the airbags were deployed and that Delong and Wright were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Phelps Ambulance, Phelps Code Enforcement, and crews from Phelps Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.

Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District released the following statement:

“At about 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a motorist driving on State Route 488 veered off the road and into Midlakes High School. Fortunately, no one in the vehicle was seriously hurt. No one was in the school at the time of the incident. The crash did damage an area of the high school.

School officials are currently assessing the damage with the assistance of local fire, police, emergency, and engineering crews. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. The District will provide further updates when they become available.

All current campus activities are taking place as scheduled, as they are located in areas unaffected by the accident. Thank you for your patience as we continue to assess the situation and plan appropriately.”