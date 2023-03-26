WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was taken to the hospital Saturday after his vehicle rolled over multiple times in Walworth, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Atlantic Ave. in the Town of Walworth for a reported vehicle roll over.

Upon their arrival, deputies were able to locate the vehicle along with Webster resident Benjamin Wall, 27, as the driver of the vehicle.

Wall lost control of the vehicle, which proceeded off the road into an embankment, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle rolled several times before landing on all four tires. Wall was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and a high rate of speed seem to have played a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.