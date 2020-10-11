VDH reports 1,256 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

RICHMOND, V.A. (WFXR) — As of Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 157,905 COVID-19 cases and 3,354 virus-related deaths, including 1,256 new confirmed and probable cases and 10 new confirmed and probable fatalities around the Commonwealth.
Virginia health officials confirmed 148,933 cases and 3,116 deaths are related to the virus as of Saturday, October 10. However, 8,972 cases and 238 deaths are still reported as “probable.”
According to VDH’s Saturday update, more than 17,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:
- Alleghany County: 82 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Amherst County: 464 cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Appomattox County: 242 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Bath County: 19 cases and 1 hospitalization
- Bedford County: 927 cases, 44 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
- Bland County: 64 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Botetourt County: 329 cases, 24 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths
- Buena Vista: 107 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 1 death
- Campbell County: 549 cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Carroll County: 523 cases, 47 hospitalizations, and 25 deaths
- Charlotte County: 174 cases and 8 hospitalizations
- Covington: 33 cases and 1 hospitalization
- Craig County: 35 cases and 2 hospitalizations
- Danville: 1,042 cases, 98 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
- Floyd County: 223 cases, 12 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths
- Franklin County: 490 cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
- Galax: 423 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths
- Giles County: 98 cases and 3 hospitalizations
- Grayson County: 332 cases, 27 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths
- Halifax County: 410 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths
- Henry County: 1,172 cases, 129 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths
- Highland County: 8 cases
- Lexington: 171 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 1 death
- Lynchburg: 1,660 cases, 45 hospitalizations, and 21 deaths
- Martinsville: 427 cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 23 deaths
- Montgomery County: 2,317 cases, 26 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Nelson County: 115 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths
- Patrick County: 292 cases, 52 hospitalizations, and 26 deaths
- Pittsylvania County: 1,142 cases, 67 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths
- Pulaski County: 250 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths
- Radford: 769 cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths
- Roanoke City: 2,110 cases, 82 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
- Roanoke County: 1,086 cases, 35 hospitalizations, and 8 deaths
- Rockbridge County: 138 cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths
- Salem: 355 cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths
- Wythe County: 276 cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
Since Friday, October 9, VDH reported 59 new COVID-19 cases in Roanoke City, 43 in Montgomery County, 28 in Roanoke County, 22 in Lynchburg, 22 in Salem, 21 in Danville, 19 in Franklin County, 15 in Bedford County, 14 in Henry County, 14 in Pittsylvania County, 13 in Campbell County, 10 in Lexington, nine in Halifax County, seven in Amherst County, seven in Appomattox County, seven in Charlotte County, six in Buena Vista, four in Botetourt County, four in Rockbridge County, three in Grayson County, three in Martinsville, three in Radford, two in Craig County, two in Floyd County, two in Giles County, two in Nelson County, and single new cases in several other localities.
In addition, of the 10 new virus-related deaths reported around the Commonwealth Saturday, the department says two are from Lynchburg, one is from Danville, and one is from Rockbridge County.
Health officials say they have received 11,501 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Saturday, which is 54 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Friday.
Of those newly-reported hospitalizations from Saturday, three are from Campbell County, one is from Danville, one is from Franklin County, one is from Lynchburg, one is from Montgomery County, and one is from Roanoke County.