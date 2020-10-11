VDH reports 1,256 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

RICHMOND, V.A. (WFXR) — As of Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 157,905 COVID-19 cases and 3,354 virus-related deaths, including 1,256 new confirmed and probable cases and 10 new confirmed and probable fatalities around the Commonwealth.

Virginia health officials confirmed 148,933 cases and 3,116 deaths are related to the virus as of Saturday, October 10. However, 8,972 cases and 238 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

According to VDH’s Saturday update, more than 17,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 82 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Amherst County: 464 cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Appomattox County: 242 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Bath County: 19 cases and 1 hospitalization

Bedford County: 927 cases, 44 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths

Bland County: 64 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Botetourt County: 329 cases, 24 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths

Buena Vista: 107 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 1 death

Campbell County: 549 cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Carroll County: 523 cases, 47 hospitalizations, and 25 deaths

Charlotte County: 174 cases and 8 hospitalizations

Covington: 33 cases and 1 hospitalization

Craig County: 35 cases and 2 hospitalizations

Danville: 1,042 cases, 98 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths

Floyd County: 223 cases, 12 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths

Franklin County: 490 cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Galax: 423 cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths

Giles County: 98 cases and 3 hospitalizations

Grayson County: 332 cases, 27 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths

Halifax County: 410 cases, 14 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths

Henry County: 1,172 cases, 129 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths

Highland County: 8 cases

Lexington: 171 cases, 3 hospitalizations, and 1 death

Lynchburg: 1,660 cases, 45 hospitalizations, and 21 deaths

Martinsville: 427 cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 23 deaths

Montgomery County: 2,317 cases, 26 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Nelson County: 115 cases, 5 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths

Patrick County: 292 cases, 52 hospitalizations, and 26 deaths

Pittsylvania County: 1,142 cases, 67 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths

Pulaski County: 250 cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths

Radford: 769 cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths

Roanoke City: 2,110 cases, 82 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths

Roanoke County: 1,086 cases, 35 hospitalizations, and 8 deaths

Rockbridge County: 138 cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths

Salem: 355 cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths

Wythe County: 276 cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Since Friday, October 9, VDH reported 59 new COVID-19 cases in Roanoke City, 43 in Montgomery County, 28 in Roanoke County, 22 in Lynchburg, 22 in Salem, 21 in Danville, 19 in Franklin County, 15 in Bedford County, 14 in Henry County, 14 in Pittsylvania County, 13 in Campbell County, 10 in Lexington, nine in Halifax County, seven in Amherst County, seven in Appomattox County, seven in Charlotte County, six in Buena Vista, four in Botetourt County, four in Rockbridge County, three in Grayson County, three in Martinsville, three in Radford, two in Craig County, two in Floyd County, two in Giles County, two in Nelson County, and single new cases in several other localities.

In addition, of the 10 new virus-related deaths reported around the Commonwealth Saturday, the department says two are from Lynchburg, one is from Danville, and one is from Rockbridge County.

Health officials say they have received 11,501 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Saturday, which is 54 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Friday.

Of those newly-reported hospitalizations from Saturday, three are from Campbell County, one is from Danville, one is from Franklin County, one is from Lynchburg, one is from Montgomery County, and one is from Roanoke County.