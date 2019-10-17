Vaping illnesses linked to black market THC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The State Health Commissioner is warning smokers, if they don’t know what is in their e-cigarette, to stay away.

A new study shows nearly all of the vaping related illnesses in New York are from black market THC cartridges, not nicotine.

Despite the findings, the state is pushing ahead with a ban on flavored nicotine vape.

“There’s sensible regulation we’re trying to work with politicians on, like restricting sales to 21 plus in locations, restricting online sales,” Ken Gregory, of Bad Drips Lab — a local vape shop — said.

Bad Drips Labs, like other vape shops, is taking most of its business out of state until the laws in New York can be settled.

The State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said its important to intervene and pinpoint the problem.

“We need to make sure our kids are not getting addicted to these products, and we also need to find the source of the problem that has caused so many deaths in the country,” Zucker said.

There is a lot of research into vaping products going on in New York State — including the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Researchers there plan to release findings soon.