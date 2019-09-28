Vaping chains sue State, research continues at UR Medical Center

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) Unlawful. That’s what the Vapor Technology Association and two chain stores are saying on the state ban on flavored e-cigarettes. They are asking the court to put the ban on hold while the case is litigated.

The first complaint was that it didn’t go through the state legislature.

“Their second claim was the rapid way this was passed. One day’s notice,” lawyer Alan Knauf of Knauf Shaw Law Offices said.



Knauf says in the complaint, a big highlight was illegal THC cartridges that contain Vitamin E. The State Vapor Association and others say that’s what’s causing the deaths and health issues, not the regulated vaping flavors in stores.

“It’s irrational to make this fast move without a scientific basis and basically shut down all these shops,” Knauf said while phrasing the complaint.

At the University of Rochester Medical Center, they are getting down to the science behind the harmful effects of vaping. The idea that dangerous ingredients are only in illegal vaping products is being put to the test.

“(Vaping products) contain various chemicals, and there are hundreds of chemicals, and they are nasty chemicals,” Dr. Irfan Rahman, a pulmonologist with the University of Rochester Medical Center, said.



Rahman said they’re well aware of the Vitamin E components in some of the products; he says they clog up airways.

“It’s like a ‘bacon greasy stuff’ in the lungs,” Rahman said.

Rahman said they’ve identified two additional potentially harmful ingredients. What they are will be released in their vaping studies to the state.

In other studies, the American Lung Association has said that “e-cigarettes are not safe,” but the American Cancer Society has said they’re “likely to be significantly less harmful,” than traditional cigarettes.

Vape supply stores have said to News 8 in the past, one of their major concerns are customers not being able to get vape products, and going right back to cigarettes.

As a pulmonologist, Rahman disapproves of both. With vaping, he says, “It’s just like you’re messing up your lungs with these external oils and devices. They’re not meant for vaping or inhalation in the lungs.”