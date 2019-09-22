Vape shop supply sell-off

Customers are stocking up before inspections and fines for the ban on flavored e-cigarette products go into effect October 4. End Vape and Smoke Supply on Buffalo Road has marked down their inventory to get products off the shelves.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Tuesday, citing an increase in vaping among teens and the recent deaths tied to vaping as the reason for the move but, people who use vape worry it will make them go back to cigarettes.

Ken Gregory of Bad Drip Labs says “Consumers are scared at this point which is why were are doing the event today. They’ve used the flavors to successfully transition from combustible cigarettes and we’re here to still provide that while we can for them.”

Ex-smokers at End Vape who kicked the tobacco habit, are not looking forward to vape products being out of reach.

“I haven’t smoked a single black & mild or cigarette or anything in three and a half years,” says Courtney Koval.



“You get the sensation….and it tastes good,” says Mary Battaglia.



“The community has done so much for me it’s not about vaping for me, it’s about this huge family that has completely been built up in Rochester,” adds Koval.

The State Department of Health called the high numbers of vaping use among teen a “public health crisis”. Seven vaping-related deaths have been reported this year. But Gregory, and researchers in recent studies, say vaping is still better than smoking cigarettes.

“I don’t want to go back to cigarettes. Studies have shown from the Royal College of Physicians that these products are no more than five percent of the long term effects of cigarettes,” says Gregory.