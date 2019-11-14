Vape shop supplier talks age raise to 21, and new CDC study

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) Ken Gregory and about 4,500 others were at rally with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. last week. The focus: finding an acceptable solution to the vaping dilemma.

“I think everyday we’re seeing more and more news positive toward e-cigarettes specifically,” says Ken Gregory of End Vape Smoke and Supply.



Gregory believes attitudes towards vaping are changing. He points to a new vaping study done by the Cener for Disease Control, which tested 29 patients and found Vitamin E acetate in all the samples.

“…(They’re making the) separation between black market THC ‘vapables’ and e-cigarettes containing nicotine,” he says.

Dr. Howard Zucker, State Commissioner of Health for New York, said last month the black market connection has been found in a majority of study samples, but he’s still urging caution.

“We need to make sure our kids are not getting addicted to these products, and we also need to find the source of the problem that have caused so many deaths in the country,” says Zucker.

This week, a new law from Albany raises the age for tobacco and e-cigarette purchases to 21. Gregory adds many in the vaping industry stand behind the new legislation.



“We see what’s happening, and we should be involved to be able to best curb teen usage. We do here have a policy at End Vape and Smoke Supply. First infraction if (you sell to a minor), you are terminated. You no longer work for the company.”

But in all of this, the possible vaping ban still looms, currently held up in court. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the goal is to prevent addictive cigarettes and vaping products from getting to young people.



“Personally, I’m not expecting a decision for the next 30 days,” says Gregory.