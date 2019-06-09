Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - Remember that part in the Harry Potter series where Harry pulls off an ollie while Dumbledore grinds rails? OK, so that never happened, but it's not stopping skateboard brand Vans from launching Harry Potter-themed apparel.

The collection is spearheaded by four different shoes styled after each house from Hogwarts' School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Another shoe is covered in newsprint, inspired by the franchise's newspaper "The Daily Prophet."

The Harry Potter universe began in 1997 when British author JK Rowling released the first novel starring the young wizard.

Since then, it has inspired movies, theme parks, and a Broadway musical, proving the franchise still has legs... and feet.

Earlier this year, Vans launched apparel featuring David Bowie and Led Zeppelin.