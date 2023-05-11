CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of displays that peppered a nature trail at Black Creek Park in Chili have apparently been destroyed by vandals.

The mostly wooden decorations that hung from trees, or sat on tree stumps along the Fairy House Trail were placed at the park by volunteers back in 2020.

Slideshow of damaged displays at Black Creek Park

On Sunday, News 8 discovered display after display smashed to pieces on the ground, and alerted Monroe County, which issued the following statement.

“The destruction of these items reflects a disappointing lack of respect for the efforts of the individuals who worked so hard to bring a sense of enchantment and wonder to Black Creek Park, as well as for all the families who found the trail to be such a magical experience.”

Park staff has since removed the broken and destroyed items and reached out to the group responsible for installing them to discuss the situation. It’s unclear at this time if they will be replaced.

The county park is off Union Street in North Chili.

A similar fairy trail is located at Mendon Ponds Park in Pittsford.