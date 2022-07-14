ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local civil rights attorney Van White was sworn in on Thursday as a Rochester City Court Judge.

Officials said White’s swearing-in ceremony took place at 2 p.m. in the Hall of Justice.

Mayor Malik Evans appointed White to the position to fill a vacancy left by Judge Stephen Miller after his elevation to New York State’s Court of Claims.

“We should have a place a home a neighborhood a state that is safe and provides equal opportunity for everyone and the court system is charged with doing that so this is a natural place for me to serve the citizens of this community,” said Judge White

Prior to being sworn in, White had over three decades of experience serving clients in Monroe County. He also served as a special advisor to Mayor Bill Johnson and as a prosecutor in Rochester’s District Attorney’s Office.

