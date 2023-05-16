ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Van Bortel Subaru of Rochester celebrated Subaru’s annual “Share the Love” event Tuesday.

Subaru’s annual event has been going on for about 20 years. The program offers customers who purchase a Subaru between Thanksgiving and the end of the year, $250 to donate to two hometown charities of their choice, as well as three national charities.

This year, Kitty Van Bortel, owner of Van Bortel Subaru of Rochester matched the $250 given to customers for each purchase, making it $500.

The “Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester” and “It’s About Caring for Kids” were the two hometown charities receiving the donations. The two organizations were each presented with a check for over $100,000.

“IAC Kids and Breast Cancer Coalition are very dear to my heart,” Van Bortel said. “First of all, I’m a breast cancer survivor, so for that reason, I reached out to Holly early on during my treatment. As far as IAC Kids was concerned, I just don’t know what else could be more important than helping young children and their parents during a really difficult time in their life.”

Holly Anderson, Executive Director of the BCCR says their mission is to cultivate the community among those touched by breast or gynecological cancer, to empower informed decision-making through education, support, and advocacy, and to advance research in our region with the goal of eradicating breast cancer.

Neil Butera, Co-founder of IAC Kids says their mission is to provide aid for families who are in need of financial assistance during their child’s long term inpatient/outpatient hospitalization.