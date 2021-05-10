Vaccinations begin for homebound individuals in Monroe County

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A “soft launch” vaccination process has started for homebound individuals in Monroe County.

Dr. Alice Loveys, the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Homebound Lead, says they identified 500 homebound patients in the county after reaching out to home health care agencies. They then used the Rochester RHIO to check data in the New York State immunization registry to see who had already been vaccinated out of those 500 people.

“It turned out 40% had already been vaccinated, so that’s wonderful,” Dr. Loveys said.

Dr. Loveys said those giving out vaccinations to homebound individuals are local emergency medical service agencies. “They know the people they are going to vaccinate, so that’s a nice community connection,” she said.

There are strict requirements for those transporting the vaccines to different homes. “Everybody has been trained on how to handle the vaccine, how to transport it at the appropriate temperature, how to handle it appropriately, it’s a very sensitive vaccine,” Dr. Loveys said.

Vaccination appointments are usually scheduled based on zip-codes. Each EMS agency has an assigned area within Monroe County so they can easily transport vaccines to nearby places.

Dr. Lovey’s said there isn’t a difference between getting the vaccine at a clinic versus at home. Patients will be observed by a pandemic for 15 minutes after receiving the shot.

This launch helps many homebound individuals who weren’t able to go out and get the vaccine themselves. Dr. Loveys shared a quote from the wife of a patient who had been vaccinated: “I am so glad you’re doing this program. I’ve been worried since January how I was going to get this vaccine done, he is completely bedridden and this service is perfect. Thank you.”

Dr. Loveys said the vaccination process has been a tremendous team effort and she thanks all the providers, EMS, and departments who have come together to help. The Monroe County Department of Health has provided the vaccines.

If you are homebound or know anyone who is homebound and need to schedule a vaccine appointment, call the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585)-753-5555.