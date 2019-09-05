VA man gets life in prison for killing 16-year-old ex-girlfriend

FAIRFAX, V.A. (WDVM) — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Jholie Moussa, 16, was found dead at an Alexandria Park in January 2018. In June, her ex-boyfriend Nebiyu Ebrahim, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

In court, Ebrahim apologized to Moussa’s family, asking them to find it in their hearts to forgive him.

“Sorry for not keeping myself away from her and sorry for all the pain my actions have caused,” Ebrahim said, as he awaiting his sentencing.

With signs that read #JusticeforJholie, her family gathered outside of the courthouse with very little relief.

“He’s done that before where he’s done something to her before and is so apologetic so this is a pattern that I’ve seen with him so no I don’t believe it. I don’t believe he was sorry,” Syreeta Steward, Moussa’s mother, said. “Our lives will never be the same losing Jholie…We’ll just never be the same.”

“It’s just human torture, the entire process and how the courts work and I’m just so glad it’s over but at the same time I do feel like it’s not gonna bring her back so you just have to continue…you know what I mean, and be strong,” Moussa’s twin sister, Zhane Moussa, said.

Prosecutors say Jholie Moussa’s death came just one month after another violent attack in December 2017 where Ebraim nearly killed Moussa, strangling her until she passed out.

“He had strangled her to the point where he thought he had killed her less than a month prior,” Casey Lingan, Chief Deputy for the Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. “It’s very rare you get a defendant that has had that wake up call under the same circumstances and can choose whether to act in the same form true to their nature or can change and he chose to show who he really was and that’s a danger to society.”

Ebrahim will be available for geriatric parole when he turns 60.