UVA-Wise will pay tuition for students in families who earn $40K or less

WISE, V.A. (WDVM/WJHL) — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has announced a new program that will allow some students to earn a bachelor’s degree without paying tuition or fees.

The new UVA-Wise Within Reach program will pay tuition and fees for students whose families earn $40,000 or less, starting in the fall of 2020.

The program will be available to full-time, degree-seeking students from Virginia who are eligible to receive in-state tuition.

The college says those wanting to take advantage of the program need to complete their FAFSA forms and be admitted to the college by Feb. 15. Students who qualify for other financial aid will have those funds added to their award amount, but only up to the cost of attendance.

Students will be required to meet minimum academic requirements and must qualify for the program each of the four years of enrollment.

College officials are already sending information on the program to prospective students, parents, and guidance counselors.