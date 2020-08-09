UTV driver dies in Herkimer County crash

SALISBURY, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police in Herkimer are investigating a fatal UTV crash that took place Sunday in the town of Salisbury on Thompson Road.

Troopers say 41-year-old Michael Miles, of Mohawk, was speeding while heading westbound in the eastbound lane when he struck the rear of another UTV and overturned.

According to troopers, Miles was not wearing a helmet, and he was ejected from the UTV. An ambulance transported him to Little Falls Hospital and he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The operator of the other UTV, 41-year-old Richard Lamphere, of Salisbury, was not injured in the crash.