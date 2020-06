LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police officers in Alexandria Bay were called to the town of Lyonsdale on Thursday for reports of a drowning shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say that Abraham Whay, 16, from Utica was walking across rocks by a concrete dam when he slipped and fell into the waterfall at Ager Falls.

Troopers located Whay and pronounced the teen deceased at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.