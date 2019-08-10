Utica motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Utica motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash that took place in the town of Schuyler late Friday morning.



Police said a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by 32-year-old Cosmo Pellegrino III, was heading southbound on Wood Lane when he attempted to make a left turn into the Schuyler Town Park and entered the path of a 2001 Honda Motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Wood Lane.



Police identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Stas Brutsky from Utica, attempted to stop but was unable to avoid striking the undercarriage of the pickup truck. Brutsky was then ejected from the motorcycle.



Kunkle Ambulance transported Brutsky to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and was then transferred via Medivac Helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for severe head injuries.

Brutsky is listed in critical condition. Pellegrino was not injured in the crash.



The investigation is continuing.