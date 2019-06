Utah police searching for missing college student who vanished after Lyft ride

(AP) Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student whose last communication with her family said she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport five days ago.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that police said on Friday that Mackenzie Lueck’s parents reported her missing on Thursday afternoon.

Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California, and officials said she took a Lyft ride.

Her phone has since been turned off.