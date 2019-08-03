USPS offers Sesame Street forever stamps at Strong Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – USPS was at The Strong Museum to offer a pictorial postmark and the newly released Sesame Street forever stamps on Saturday. A temporary Post Office was set up at the site.

The Sesame Street forever stamp was released on June 22, 2019 in celebration of the program’s 50-year anniversary.

The Strong National Museum of Play houses a replica of the famous neighborhood featuring many of the lovable characters featured on the stamp.

The stamps showcase 16 of the Muppets characters that appear on Sesame Street – Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover, and Zoe.

Images of the characters appear on the right side of the pane underneath the iconic Sesame Street sign. The back of the pane displays the Sesame Street 50th anniversary artwork.

The first episode of Sesame Street aired on November 10, 1969.

Collectors and out of town requests can be mailed in, with a self-addressed stamped return envelope, for 30 days to: Sesame Street Station, Rochester Post Office, 1335 Jefferson Road in Rochester.

