ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The US Postal Inspection Service is investigating a rash of mail thefts in and around Rochester.

News 8 heard from viewers in a couple neighborhoods about mail being stolen and subsequent cases of identity theft. We reached out and received confirmation from the investigative wing of the USPS that several cases have been reported.

Victims are being asked to call 877-876-2455 or file a complaint online to report suspected crimes. You can also alert your local police department.

The US Postal Inspection Service offers the following advice about keeping your mail safe:

Use traditional blue collection boxes or deposit outgoing mail at your local post office

Don’t leave mail in your mailbox overnight

Don’t send cash through the mail

Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter

Convictions for theft or destruction of federal property could result in three-year jail sentences and fines of up to $250,000, according to the USPIS.