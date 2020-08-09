Use of green spaces in Fairport up for debate

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Three green spaces in Fairport could be turning into something new. Officials held an outdoor session on Saturday afternoon about future plans for the spaces located near Winding Brook Drive off of Turk Hill Road.

Community members got to voice their opinions about what could be built there but some say the spaces should be declared park land so no new developments can be built and people can simply enjoy being outside.

“If this is park land, no matter what you want to do with it, it has to pass the State Legislature,” Assemblyman Mark Johns said. “The kids in the neighborhood love playing up here. I really would not want to see it go.”

Officials said no plans have been made yet, and Saturday’s session was to get everyone’s opinions on how to best use the spaces.