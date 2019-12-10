USDA regulations allow farmers to grow hemp with restricted THC level

In this Thursday, June 13, 2019, photo, Jay Noller, director and lead researcher for Oregon State University’s newly formed Global Hemp Innovation Center, left, inspects young hemp plants with Lloyd Nackley, a plant ecologist with the Oregon State University Extension Service, at one of the university’s hemp research stations in Aurora, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Agriculture officials recently finalized rules that would allow farmers to legally grow hemp.

The industry estimates it could grow nationally to be a $1.9 billion market by 2022.

However, new federal rules are raising concerns. Those rules establish requirements for licensing, maintain records on the land where hemp is grown and test the levels of THC.

The big concern here is if hemp farmers don’t meet those requirements, they would have to dispose of the plants.

Under the new federal rule, hemp farmers must submit a sampling within 15 days of their harvest.

The concentration of THC must be below .3% Any plants measuring too high must be destroyed.

Advocates said many farmers in Western New York have already harvested for this year and fear they will lose big bucks if their plants don’t measure up.

“Farmers across the state and across the country are utilizing these genetics and are going to be at the mercy of the USDA,” Entrepreneur and Activist Steve Vandewalle said.

“We’re going to see a lot of huge disruption and a lot of losses until the genetics industry can create new genetics based around this rule.”

There is currently a public comment session happening where people can voice their concern and opinion about this new rule.