ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Air Force has issued an official news release after the recovery of Pittsford native Terry Brayman, who was killed in an Osprey aircraft crash in Japan last week.

“Terry was a beloved brother and son, as well as multi-talented officer, skilled aviator, mission commander and proven leader of teams,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Oldham. “His calm and poise bore respect from his squadron mates. Terry was a naturally talented pilot and officer. His leadership qualities earned him respect from his peers on the ground and in the air.”

Captain Brayman, 32, served as a CV-22 Aircraft Commander. During his career, he was honored time and time again, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Combat Device and Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Air and Space Commendation Medal among them.

The Osprey crash killed Brayman and 7 other service members when it crashed during a training mission on November 29. The entire fleet has since been grounded.