US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4 percent from 10.2 percent in July, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May. The economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the nation in early spring.

“The fact that employment is settling into a trend of slower, grinding growth is worrisome for the broader recovery,” Lydia Boussour, an economist at Oxford Economics, said. Friday’s jobs report “confirms that the labor market has entered a frustratingly slower second phase of the recovery.”