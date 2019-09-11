US loses to France in basketball World Cup quarterfinals, eliminated from medal contention

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ coach Gregg Popovich, right instructs United States’ Derrick White during a match against Brazil for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

DONGGUAN, China (WROC) — The US men’s basketball team lost to France in basketball World Cup quarterfinals Wednesday, and were eliminated from medal contention.

France advanced after a dominant fourth period, outscoring the Americans 26-13 for a final score of 79-89.

The French outplayed the Americans in nearly every aspect of the game. They shot better from the field (50.5% to 53.7%), better on three pointers (8/24 to 7/27), better at free throws 21/25 to 14/21) and had more rebounds 41 to 28).

America will now go against Serbia in a consolation game Thursday at 7 a.m. EST.

France will go on to play Argentina in the semifinals.

