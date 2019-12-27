US adds detail on how soldier died in Afghanistan this week

From all of us in the News 8 Weather Center, we wish you the very best this holiday season and a New Year filled with much good health, peace, and many blessings.

Warm air continues to be the biggest headline of today with overcast skies and a few light rain showers that have moved slowly from west to east along a cold front. Temperatures for some climbed into the middle 50s by noon and will slowly fall this afternoon as a scattered shower will still be possible, but any rain diminishes after sunset that is officially at 4:42 pm. High pressure at the surface slowly erodes away at the clouds and we see clearing skies Saturday. This will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s for some spots in valleys further south of Rochester. Partly cloudy start will make way for a sunny finish to the day with a pleasant afternoon as temperatures warm a few degrees above average, into the lower 40s. A large storm system that brought snow to California, New Mexico, and Arizona will be working its way into the Midwest Saturday. The large storm system will push into the Great Lakes overnight into Sunday and the extending warm front will stretch into Western New York Sunday. Expect a quiet morning with increasing clouds wand temperatures starting around freezing. Warmer air moves in and rain showers spread across New York State by lunchtime and continue through the afternoon. Locally temperatures will be warm enough for just rain, but further north and east there may be a chance for some freezing rain at onset. Otherwise winds will ramp up and we will get a good moderate to heavy rain off and on through the overnight into Monday as this storm system settles and stalls a bit over the Great Lakes. Warmer air will continue to pour in Monday and rain showers are likely to linger for the first half of the day as highs get into the middle 50s.The storm system will finally shift to our north and that means a return to more seasonal air, although we will still be a few degrees above normal to finish off the decade. overnight lows should fall into the 20s and with a northwest wind and some widespread lift there should be a bit of a lake reaction and we can expect scattered snow showers from Tuesday into Wednesday. Early indications show a slight warming yet again into Thursday and Friday of next week.