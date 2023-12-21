ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Workers at URMC have postponed their strike vote after reaching a tentative agreement with management late Thursday night.

The strike vote would have taken place on Friday but has been postponed by Union Hospital caregivers and campus service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the University of Rochester River Campus.

According to the SEIU Union, details of the agreement will be made public after ratification by the union members, which will take place next week.

“After 33 sessions of our hard work and dedication, we think we finally reached a very respectable agreement that we are proud to take back to our members for a vote,” said Angel Hagan-Sprinkle, Cook I, University of Rochester’s River Campus.

The agreement comes after four months of negotiations, which included a 33-day long bargaining session between 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, 200United SEIU and the University of Rochester Medical Center. These contract talks began in late August.