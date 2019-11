HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Wilmorite — the owner of the Marketplace Mall — and the University of Rochester Medical Center Representatives will make a presentation to Henrietta’s Town Board on the proposed medical center.

The URMC plans to build a $240 million orthopedics campus. The center would be the biggest offsite project in UR history.

If approved, it would become a surgery center with operating and procedures rooms.

The meeting will take place at the Henrietta Town Board, Monday at 7 p.m.