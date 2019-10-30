URMC studying if 3D mammography is saving more lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new study is underway at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Currently, women have two different mammography options to choose from, the standard 2D test or the newer 3D test. The screening processes are nearly identical but which one is saving more lives? That’s what local doctors are trying to figure out.

Women getting a 2D or 3D mammogram probably wouldn’t notice much of a difference. But Dr. Avice O’Connell said the images are slightly different.

“2D, as you see in the images, is a single status image and the 3D we’re able to look through the breast in millimeter slices and uncover problems that might be hidden in the dense breasts,” said Dr. O’Connell.

So what are the benefits of 3D? First, callbacks are reduced by one third.

“Callbacks are a major inconvenience to the patient particularly. So a person comes in and gets their mammogram then goes home happily then they get a call saying they need to come back for more views,” said Dr. O’Connell.

Second, smaller cancers are being detected. But does 3D imaging save more lives?

Some policymakers criticize it because it’s more expensive. That’s why the URMC will be participating in an international study to find out if the extra cash is worth it.

“We really feel we’re finding lots of cancers on the 2D but we want to see if in terms of the callback rates and the size of cancer when we diagnose it and ultimately the mortality is. It’ll take much more than a few years to know the mortality difference.”

Dr. O’Connell said the study will take place over the next five to eight years. It’ll involve 165,000 women across the US, Asia, and Europe. Women will be randomly assigned to 2D or 3D screenings.

The American College of Radiology recommends women start getting mammograms when they turn 40.