ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Scientists at the Wilmot Cancer Institute are taking a closer look at how leukemia takes root in bone marrow.

To do this, they’re creating hand-held chips to model the disease in a way the world has never seen before.

Dr. Ben Frisch and his colleagues say treatment for leukemia hasn’t really changed since the ’70s.

So they posed the question: how can it be improved?

Frisch and his team have a goal in their lab: to improve modern medicine and therapies, by better understanding how diseases form.

“Leukemia is a cancer of blood cells, so blood is produced in your bone marrow, which circulates through your body to do things like carry oxygen remove waist from different tissues,” said Frisch.

Leukemia develops when there is a mutation in the cell.

“It proliferates out of control, usually in the bone marrow in the case of leukemia, and then it takes over your blood system so your blood cells are no longer doing the job they’re supposed to be doing,” said Frisch.

Frisch says they can make sense of how this happens in the bone marrow, through modeling the process in a little chip.

That’s exactly what he developed with the help of two graduate students.

“We take stem cells from healthy subjects, we put them in a chip and it has this healthy microenvironment,” said Azmeer Sharipol, third-year graduate student.

Sharipol says they’re able to show how the cells act in a way that closely mirrors how they would in the real body; something other models don’t allow.

The lab is getting national recognition for their research, and Sharipol says it reminds him of why he wanted to study medicine and disease.

“I lost my dad when he was 54, he had lots of hypertension issues and what not,” said Sharipol. “I knew I wanted to go somewhere in drug delivery or drug discovery.”

Sharipol says working with Frisch in his lab has been the perfect space to learn and be accepted.

“I come from a low-income background, a first generation going into a bachelor’s degree program,” he said. “It’s important for minority students to feel comfortable and accepted in these academic settings,” said Sharipol, who credits a great working relationship with Frisch.

The team has been able prove these 3D models are also a very cost-effective tool for analyzing bone marrow at a high level.

Sharipol is first author of the study, and he’s been awarded The Young Investigator Award by the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research.

Frisch says his favorite part of the job is getting to work with those students.