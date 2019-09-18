URMC needle-free flu vaccine undergoes early testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Scientists at the University of Rochester announced positive test results of a needle-free flu vaccine patch that could reduce the cost of administering flu vaccines to large numbers of people.

The patch was tested on mice, finding that the patch could boost preexisting immunity for anyone six months and older who has been vaccinated and/or exposed to the flu, according to a University of Rochester Medical Center press release.

The needle-free vaccine presents a non-invasive and quick way to vaccinate people. Needle flu vaccines can cause pain and anxiety, especially in developing-world countries.

“If you want to vaccinate a village in Africa you don’t want to do it with needles,” said Benjamin L. Miller, professor of Dermatology at URMC and author of the study. “A patch doesn’t have to be refrigerated, it can be applied by anyone, and there are no concerns about disposal or needles getting reused.”

A lot of research still needs to be conducted before the patches are available to the public. The patches have yet to be tested on humans.