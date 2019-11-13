URMC is printing real-life organs

Rochester N.Y. (WROC)- Doctors at the University of Rochester Medical Center are printing organs in their labs.

It starts with a new, exclusive to URMC 3-D printing technology. The prints allow surgeons to create life-like organs.

Everything from the feel of the organ to the blood running through it matches real-life body functions.

URMCsays the new technology is allowing surgeons to practice on exact replicas of the patient’s bodies, which is improving surgery outcomes and giving patient’s ease of mind.

“We can almost offer a platform where we have the same anatomy, the same appearance and the same feeling in the surgery to enable them to do it, in a very safe environment also,” said Dr. Ahmed Ghazi, Assistant Professor of Urology and Director of Simulation Training.

Right now, the University of Rochester Medical Center is the only place in the country to have this technology.

They hope their success will help spread these new methods across the world.