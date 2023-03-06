BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center’s psychiatric unit is growing.

As reported last week, the governor has allocated $50 million toward the expansion of Strong Memorial Hospital. Part of that funding will allow URMC’s psychiatric emergency department to triple in size.

News 8’s Natalie Kucko spoke with leaders to learn more about URMC’s plans to enhance mental health care in our region, at a time when demand remands high.

In the last two years, officials say URMC has seen a gradual increase of nearly 1,300 more patients, of all ages, seeking emergency mental health care.

URMC operates what’s called a CPEP, which stands for comprehensive psychiatric emergency program, and is the only program of its kind in Monroe County.

Over time, that unit’s footprint will triple. In turn, officials say it will help to streamline mental health care locally and will also help to alleviate an influx of patients seen in recent years.

“This is going to be a very significant change. It’s going to have a dramatic impact on our community both for children and adolescents, and the adult patients we see. Right now, it is not unusual for us to have more than 50 patients in our current space. That’s all ages. That’s really a space that is comfortable for around 30,” said Dr. Michael Scharf, psychiatrist-in-chief at Golisano Children’s Hospital.



Dr. Scharf says not only will this allow for a more comfortable space, but says it will enhance the intake process for patients with various needs.

“While we hope to connect people with care before they would ever need this emergency intervention, we’ve seen the need continue to rise in recent years and more so after the pandemic. Having a right-sized, patient-centered, developmentally appropriate space to deliver this emergency care will be literally life-saving,” said Dr. Scharf.

URMC will also introduce a pediatric mental health urgent care, which will be located at the main campus in Brighton.

Dr. Scharf says the facility will offer the same services as an emergency unit, however, in a separate setting.

“In this environment, it’s where people are coming in at the most challenging moments of their life. This expansion is a big deal for our institution, and a big deal for our region, in terms of helping people get the care they need at the time they need it,” said Dr. Scharf.

While plans are underway for both the expanded psychiatric emergency department and the new pediatric mental health urgent care, officials tell News 8 at this time, there is no confirmed date on the completion of the projects.

Additionally, Dr. Scharf says the department is also working to expand its mobile crisis team, which treats patients from a distance.

News 8 will continue to follow URMC’s developments with further updates shared both on air and online.