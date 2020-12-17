URMC ‘Complex Care’ providers among first pediatricians in country to receive vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — With the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations underway for health care workers, that includes one unit at URMC dealing with complex childhood onset conditions. The Complex Care Center providers are among the first in the country to get the shot, in pediatrics.

Betsy Jester’s son Derek gets care at the center for his cerebral palsy. “Like any parent, I want him to be healthy I don’t want him to get COVID1-19,” she said. But that’s not guaranteed for anyone’s child, and especially for Derek, with a condition giving him ‘risk factor after risk factor.’

She says while it’s scary to know her son’s providers are in contact with COVID-19 patients daily, she trusts them. And says the level of care has been amazing. But the fear has been nonstop, since the pandemic started. “The separation that it would cause if he were to be in the hospital, the way the guidelines are, it literally keeps me up at night,” she said.

Now that providers can be vaccinated, this is going to put jester at much more ease.

“Not everybody has a Derek – if they spent some time with him they would understand how important it is to protect the most vulnerable,” she said.

Dr. Tiffany Pulcino is the founder and director of the center, and also someone who just got the vaccine. She says this has been long-awaited, and sees it as a light at the end of the tunnel. While it’s reason to feel good, she says it won’t change the level of caution and PPE.

“The vaccine gives us another layer of protection but it doesn’t change the way we approach patients, because that will depend on broader community-based vaccination,” she said.

Dr. Pulcino compared the vaccination to something as simple as wearing your seatbelt, or getting your car inspected. “It’s a low burden intervention, like wearing a mask, to protect neighbors, colleagues…It’s a very very safe thing for people to do…I would argue its much easier than getting car inspected,” she said.

All health care workers getting the vaccine first are front-line staff exposed every day to patients known to be positive. This means nurses, care techs, people cleaning rooms, anyone with frequent exposure.

Some other conditions patients have at that Complex Care Center include lung disease, blood disease, or they could be survivors of cancer with complications.