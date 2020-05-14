1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Urban League of Rochester says webinar “Zoom-bombed” with racial slurs, hate symbol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thursday virtual meeting was “Zoom-bombed” by individuals using racial slurs, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester said.

The “Zoom-bombing,” during which users reportedly drew a hate symbol on-screen and yelled racial slurs, occurred during an 11am meeting about opportunities for local small businesses.

“That’s just behavior we cannot tolerate,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, the Urban League’s CEO and president. “They continued to incite these hateful messages, we immediately ended our presentation and presented that material again in a private setting.”

In correspondence with News 8, Hawkins continued she was “angry that individuals would orchestrate hateful behavior to interrupt our work.”

Our mission for today’s webinar was to highlight funding to reduce the hardships fro communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hawkins

News 8 obtained a screenshot of the photo, but blurred out the apparent hate symbol drawn on the screen.

The Urban League of Rochester’s stated mission is “to enable African-Americans, Latinos, the poor and other disadvantaged to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power and civil rights.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss