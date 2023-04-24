ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite a state order to close its doors, Urban Choice Charter, one of the first charter schools in Rochester, has told parents it will fight to remain open next school year.

As many as 450 elementary students are impacted by the decision. Last week, the state board of regents voted to deny the charter renewal for urban choice, due to poor academic performance.

The state directed the board of trustees of urban choice to take the necessary steps to close by the end of the school year.

However, chairman of the board, Mubarak Bashir says out of an obligation to support the families, they plan to challenge the state’s decision.

Raven Spears says she’s glad she enrolled her 7-year-old son in this charter school, and she doesn’t want to see it shutdown.

“I got an email stating that the school is staying open so that just means that my 4-year-old will have an opportunity to come to this school next year,” Spears said.

Urban Choice Charter School opened in 2005 and is currently located on Maple Street near Mount Read Boulevard and I-490. The non-traditional public school was slated to close in 2020 but the state gave school leaders an extension.