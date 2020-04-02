Substance use disorder treatment goes digital for patients at Strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine’s Health and Wellness department is working diligently throughout isolation to provide services for its patients with substance use disorder.

Treatment for individuals living with substance use disorder has changed but is still essential care.

UR Medicine’s Strong Recovery program has switched to telephone sessions and telehealth visits using video technology.

Group therapy options are no longer available in person due to social distancing mandates. Staying home in quarantine is something Patrick Saetsch, Senior Director of UR Medicine addiction services, and Chief of Chemical Dependency Counselors, feels can be detrimental to patients in recovery.

“We advise them against isolation and disconnection. We want them to connect with people. What I think is knowing someone is there, knowing they can call or reach out to someone, knowing they can go on the internet and log on to a roccovery fitness session, they can log onto an AA/NA session, any of the recovery resorts. There are plenty of recovery supports that are available virtually,” said Seche.