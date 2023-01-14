ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine Orthopedics hosted a hands-on surgical skills training Saturday for high school girls in the Rochester region.

The day-long career orientation event allowed Rochester area students, along with their instructors, to wield power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones, practice suturing on pigs’ feet, and weave elastic bands through knee models in order to practice tendon repair.

UR Medicine says this training is hosted in response to the nationwide shortage of medical professionals, which they say is a growing the concern. They add that despite the progress in recent years, women are still underrepresented in the field of orthopedics.

UR Medicine hosts this training alongside Perry Initiative — who aims to inspire girls and women to pursue medical careers and become surgeons of the future.