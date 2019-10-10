UR Medicine and YMCA team up for heart program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine and the YMCA of Greater Rochester teamed up in an effort to improve heart health in the community.

UR cardiologists developed a program designed for people at high risk for heart disease as well as those recovering from heart complications.

“It gives a place for us to send our patients when our patients need some extra knowledge; they need a formal rehab or an exercise program that they can work with.” Seth Jacobson, the medical director for cardiac rehab at the URMC said.

“It’s really just an option for people who are at risk for heart disease to reduce their risk.”

The program, led by nationally certified trainers, is offered at the Eastside family YMCA and will expand to other branches beginning next year.