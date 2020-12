ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over $80 million in federal funding will be heading to the University of Rochester’s Lab for Laser Energetics.

The funding was secured after a push by New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

They say it will be used for the “science-based stewardship of the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile.” Officials also said it will support nearly 900 jobs.