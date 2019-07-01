Uprep founder suing Mayor Warren, city for defamation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The founder of a Rochester charter school is suing the city, including Mayor Lovely Warren, for defamation.

Jospeh Munno founded the Uprep School for Young Men on Lake Avenue in 2010.

Munno refused to allow the valedictorian to speak at graduation in 2018 due to disciplinary issues.

Mayor Warren gave the valedictorian, Jaisann Lovett, a platform on the City of Rochester’s official Youtube channel. In his speech, Lovett denounced his principal.

Munno eventually resigned after the incident gained national attention.

Mayor Warren admitted to not knowing the reasons Lovett was not allow to speak, but she told News 8 WROC last year that it didn’t matter.

City of Rochester officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

Munno v City of Rochester by Matthew Driffill on Scribd