Update: Virginia 2-year-old returned, suspect is still wanted

WARREN COUNTY, V.A. (WDVM-TV) — Update: The 2-year-old who had an amber alert in Virginia was returned to his residence unharmed shortly before noon Thursday the Warren County Sheriff said.

The suspect, Jashar Raequon Ashby, 21, has not been found and is still wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for charges of grand larceny, abduction and kidnapping as well as assault and battery against a family or household member.

Police describe Ashby as “a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5’10 in height and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt,” police wrote in a press release.

Virginia State Police issued the amber alert around midnight Thursday on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby.

The red minivan he was driving, was found abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.