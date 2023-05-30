MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police Department has arrested three individuals involved in the killing of Manlius swan mother Faye, and the disappearance of the four baby swans.

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Syracuse and a 17-year-old from Syracuse, and 18-year-old Eman Hussan of Syracuse were arrested.

All three teenagers were charged with:

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree – D Felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree – D Felony

Conspiracy 5th Degree – B Misdemeanor

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – A Misdemeanor

The two juveniles were released to their parents on appearance tickets and Hussan was taken to centralized arraignment to await his arraignment.

The village’s female swan, Faye, and her four cygnets in the swan pond were last seen Saturday morning, May 27, during their feeding.

On Tuesday afternoon, May 30, the Town of Manlius Police said all four baby swans had been found, and are currently in the care of a biologist.

Tips helped police find two of the babies at a business in Shop City Plaza in the Town of Salina, and the other two were located at a home in the city of Syracuse.

Through their investigation, Police discovered that the mother swan, Faye, was killed over the weekend. Officers are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

The investigation is on-going.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, you’re urged to call Manlius Police at 315-682-8673.

