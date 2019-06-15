UPDATE: Target registers back online after 2 hours

UPDATE: Target announced the registers at all locations are back online.

The issue was internal and not part of a data breach according to the companies corporate office. The retail giant said in a statement that no customer information was at risk and shoppers can complete purchases. Most stores are open until 10 p.m. or later.

Local store times include:

Target at the Medly Center

Open-10 P.M.

Target at Market Place

Open – 11 P.M.

Target at the mall at Greece Ridge

Open – 11 p.m.

———————————————–

Targets nationwide are having issues with its point of sales (POS) system on Saturday. Customers were able to enter the store but were unable to make any purchases.

Inconveniently this took place the day before Father’s Day.

Target was able to fix the issue after a few hours.