Update: Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR) — A United States Army soldier stationed in Fort Drum was found dead, after he was reported missing on Saturday.

Corporal Hayden Harris, 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased, according to the United States Army.

It is unclear at this time where or when Harris was found, as the investigation into his disappearance and death continues.

According to the Army, Corporal Harris originally went missing on Friday, December 18, when he was on his way to Watertown to meet someone for a vehicle transaction. The car Corporal Harris was driving, a 2016 red Ford Mustang, has also since been found.

The police believe foul play was a factor in Corporal Harris’ death and disappearance.

The Army says they are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutors Office and the Byram Township Police Department in New Jersey on this investigation.

The Army says Corporal Harris joined the military in March of 2019 from Guys, Tennessee. After training in Georgia, he arrived to Fort Drum in July of 2019.

During his time, Corporal Harris earned two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Brigadier General Brett Funck, Acting Senior Commander, Fort Drum & the 10th Mountain Division said, “It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also – and most importantly – a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this Division and our nation.”

After his death, Corporal Harris was promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

“Corporal Harris had excellent teammates in the 1-89 Cavalry Regiment. I am proud of their quick action and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers locate Corporal Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance,” Funck said.

Corporal Harris is survived by his mother, father and sister.

The investigation into his disappearance and death continues. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.