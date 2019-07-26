UPDATE: Juvenile Suspect identified in Geneva Vandalism Spree

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC)

The Geneva Police Department says a 12-year-old Geneva resident is to blame for spray-painting swastikas on the sides of buildings.

Police executed a search warrant at the juvenile suspect’s home Thursday evening.  Investigators say they recovered evidence relating to the crimes, and evidence to support filing of a Hate Crime.

Police say the 12-year-old is the only person involved in the three incidents. Their investigation is on-going and the suspect will be treated as a Juvenile Delinquent. 

