UPDATE: Juvenile Suspect identified in Geneva Vandalism Spree

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC)

The Geneva Police Department says a 12-year-old Geneva resident is to blame for spray-painting swastikas on the sides of buildings.

Police executed a search warrant at the juvenile suspect’s home Thursday evening. Investigators say they recovered evidence relating to the crimes, and evidence to support filing of a Hate Crime.

Police say the 12-year-old is the only person involved in the three incidents. Their investigation is on-going and the suspect will be treated as a Juvenile Delinquent.