UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June.

In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to investigate a larceny. When they arrived, they learned that two individuals allegedly entered the store, filled a cart with an assortment of power tools, and then left without paying for them. The alleged value of stolen merchandise totaled close to $1,300.00.

Due to the high value, the investigation was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. After a lengthy investigation, two suspects were identified, and one arrest has now been made.

On October 7th, 58-year-old Kurt Dinardo of Marcy was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony).

Police say that a warrant has been issued for the second suspect and that his identity will be released upon his arrest.