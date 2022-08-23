ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First-year students at the University of Rochester were greeted with cheers and teams of helping hands to get through the rainy move-in day Tuesday.

It’s not only a major milestone for freshman and their families, but a big step towards navigating life during the pandemic, now more than two years into it.

“It’s good, even on a rainy day! On a rainy day people are happy, they’re starting something new; it’s their first day at college,” says Dan Watts, Executive Director of Residential Life and Housing Services.

“It’s new to see so many people and I think it’s going to be hard to transition from online into in-person and then finally get to interact with other students in classwork and stuff,” says NYC-native freshman Constance Gervois, who is planning to study psychology with a pre-med track.

“I’m super proud of my daughter! I mean, I couldn’t be a prouder dad. I’m so excited about this first day of move-in!” adds an ebullient Constance’s father, Pierre,

“It’s exciting! It’s nice that there’s so many people to help out. And I thought it was pretty smooth. It was nice,” says Joseph Weitman, from Long Island, who is a chemistry major with pre-med track.

“I’ll be an empty-nester so he’s my last one, so it’s a little bitter-sweet. I’m excited for him, but it will be quiet at home,” adds his mother, Elvira.

There are discussions on the national level suggesting President Biden may cancel $10,000 for individual student debt relief for federal loan borrowers.

This also comes as the latest pandemic pause on those federal loan payments, issued by President Biden back in April, is set to expire August 31st.

During CBS News ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday, our country’s top education official suggested a possible extension is still under consideration.

“Sure. I don’t have a decision for you today. But what I will tell you that, daily, we’re having conversations about this, and the American folks will hear it before the end of the month,” says Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education.

Payments on federal student loans have been on hold for about 40 million Americans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Interest has been set to zero during this period.

News8 will be closely following any announcements surrounding any debt cancellation, and of course, if there will be any extensions on that loan repayment pause.

Another way to find loan forgiveness: through your employer. In Congress’ 2020 CARES Act, a provision (Section 2206) allows employers to pay up to $5,250 toward their employees’ student debt, tax free. While this tool had been in place prior to the pandemic, the difference here is a direct payment on the loan, meaning employers don’t have to pay payroll taxes on it, and individuals don’t have to pay income taxes on it.

That provision has been extended through December 31, 2025 under the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Additional resources for repayment options can be found here: https://www.hesc.ny.gov/repay-your-loans/repayment-options-assistance/loan-forgiveness-cancellation-and-discharge.html